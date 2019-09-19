Obituary: Axel Jace Ouellette, 10

Our community superhero, Axel Jace Ouellette, traded in his cape for his angel wings on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center, with his devoted family and friends by his side. In his short ten years on Earth, Axel taught the many lives he touched invaluable lessons of strength, courage, and optimism as he faced his two year battle with Leukemia.

Born in Virginia on October 11, 2008, Axel settled in Plainville with his Mom and Dad, William and Melanie (Pittenger) Ouellette, and was student at Louis Toffolon School. A master LEGO builder, he set records with his speedy fingers and quick assembly skills, and was proud of his vast collection. He played baseball with the Plainville Little League for as long as he could, and was granted his wish through the Make-A-Wish Foundation to spend the day at Fenway to see his favorite Boston Red Sox play and be a member of the team. He spent football season cheering on the New England Patriots, enjoyed his time with his league friends at Lessard Lanes, busted out one of his famous dance moves whenever a favorite pop hit came on, loved laying with his beloved dog Becca, and longed to be in his swimming pool as much as possible. He found much joy in gaming, loved Mortal Kombat, was a Fortnite fanatic and enjoyed watching Ghost Adventures and Stranger Things with Mom. Axel truly believed that laughter was the best medicine and took great pride in making those around him laugh with his quick wit and playing tricks that only he could get away with. His infinite legacy is one of steadfast bravery, love and smiles, and he will be missed beyond words by so many.

He leaves his Moma and Pepere (Pepe), Bill and Melanie Ouellette; his father, Michael A. Sundberg and his fiancée Jordan Callahan; his brothers, Jace and Jesse Sundberg; and his sisters, Holly Whitley and Bristol Steinbrecher; his grandparents, Michael J. Sundberg and Janice and Joe Adams and great-grandparents, Anita Ouellette, Alan and Cheryl Pittenger, and predeceased by his loving (great) Granny Laurie Mullamphy. He also leaves his Uncle and video game buddy, Erik; Auntie Sam and Uncle Cam Baron, Auntie Mindy and Uncle Jack Horsey, Uncle Matthew and Auntie Johnna, Auntie Missy and Uncle Jim Fields, Auntie Jamie; many cousins and extended family including, Papa Larry, Jennifer Steinbrecher; “aunts and uncles” Faith, Doug, Greg, Skip, Mary, and Rosie; his countless tribe of support and friendship including special friends Ava and NimNim; his karate master and Mortal Kombat partner Carrie Waskowicz; his Guardian Angels at CCMC-Doctor Jonathan Bernstein, APRN’s Amanda (“Dr. Taco”), Tara (“Dr. Butt”), Karina, Keri; his special nurse and forever “girlfriend” Monica, and special nurses Drew, Anna, Missy, Jenna, Kelsey, Kristen, Amy, Tori, Olivia, Taylor, Kylie, “Old School Sarah”, Chelsea, Carrie, Stephanie, Kim, Kelly, Marie and Meghan to name just a few; Vanessa from Child Life who spent countless hours with Axel when Mom and Dad couldn’t be there playing (and losing) Uno and losing football bets, PCA Kyle who spent extra time working on dance moves with Axel, PCA Vanessa who entertained and was equally entertained sharing poop stories with Axel and many many others who went above and beyond for their little buddy.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish www.ct.wish.org

Family and friends may gather in celebration of Axel’s life on Friday, from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday, from 9-11 a.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of Remembrance will be shared on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. All are encouraged to wear attire that would honor Axel’s bright spirit and favorite pastimes……Wear your favorite superhero costume or t-shirt donning Lego, Fortnite, Avengers, Minecraft, Superheros, poop emojis, his favorite color red, or any casual apparel is welcome since Axel hated to dress up!

