Hall of Fame: Losing isn’t an option

By KEVIN ROBERTS

STAFF WRITER

There aren’t too many coaches who can boast about never having a losing season on their resumé, but Phil Mannarino happens to be one of them. In his 22 seasons as the Plainville girls softball coach, Mannarino’s teams never had a losing season.

Mannarino led the Blue Devils to over 300 wins, six league championships, and a Class M state final appearance in 1986. His league championships came in bunches: 1982 and 1983; 1994 and 1995; and 2001 and 2002. He coached 10 all-state and 50 all-conference student-athletes.

Mannarino was also coach of girls soccer at nearby Bristol Eastern High School, where he accumulated more than 450 wins in 24 years.

The Blue Devils coach also gave back to Plainville in the classroom, teaching in the Plainville Community School system for 35 years. He graduated from St. Anthony’s High School as a three-sport star and captain of the baseball, basketball and soccer teams. He played baseball at Central Connecticut State College, graduating in 1968.

Mannarino continued to play baseball in the Greater Hartford Twilight League and later served a volunteer baseball coach in Little League, the Pony League and American Legion.

Tickets are available for the Plainville Sports Hall of Fame induction banquet. It will be held on Saturday, Oct. 5 at Nuchie’s Restaurant, 164 Central St., Forestville. This year’s inductees are Harold “Curly” Bartley (Class of 1962); John Mangan (Class of 1964); RoseMarie Havelevitch Dugas (Class of 1975); Jesse Cavallaro (Class of 2004); and coach Phil Mannarino. John Bello will be honored with the distinguished service award.

Tickets are $50 per person or $450 for a table of 10 and are available at the Dental Offices of Dr. Rusty Camp, 359 Farmington Ave.; Angelo’s Modern Barber Shop, 61 East St.; People’s United Bank, 117 East St.; and Gnazzo Food Center, 73 East St. Tickets can also be purchased via PayPal or Venno.

A cash bar social hour opens the festivities at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., followed immediately by the awards.

To sponsor the event or to advertise, contact Mike Bakaysa at (860) 573-8015 or Byron Treado at (860) 836-3377. More info about the hall of fame can be found at www.plainvillesports.com.

