College financial aid night at PHS on Oct. 23

Plainville High School will host an informational session on college financial aid, on Wednesday, Oct. 23, from 5:3- to 6:30 p.m., in the high school auditorium.

The program, facilitated by the Barnum Financial Group’s Center for College Planning will touch on several topics including how to survive funding your student’s college education, need based aid information, resources for Merit aid, FAFSA versus CSS profile, tax code incentives, minimizing student loans, and more.

There will be time allotted for questions at the conclusion of the program.

The program is free to attend, and open to students and parents who are interested in learning more about funding a college education.