For Goodness Sake expands service area

For Goodness Sake announced that due to growth throughout the last few years, will now be picking up donated furniture in an expanded area.

FGS’s mission “is to restore dignity and independence to people struggling with homelessness, poverty, and other severe life challenges by providing them with furniture and basic household goods they need to make their house a home,” according to a press release.

Since being founded in 2013, FGS has provided furniture for over 1,200 families in central Connecticut.

FGS provides donated furniture and household goods to individuals and families struggling with homelessness, poverty, and other severe life challenges. “People like to know that the furniture they are donating is going to help people nearby—their neighbors that are in need,” said Kendra Morales, executive director.

Recently, the organization merged with Essex-based furniture bank, Simply Sharing, and took over its service areas of Meriden and Middletown. The merger led to partnerships with agencies such as Columbus House, Chrysalis Center, and Community Healthy Resources (CHR) Middletown.

“Since we are now providing furniture to clients in Meriden and Middletown, it only makes sense to expand our furniture pickup service to those towns as well,” said Morale. “People love that we pick up their gently used furniture for only a small fee to help pay truck expenses and rent on our warehouse, a fee much less than a junk removal service, and they love knowing that their furniture will be going to a good home with someone who really needs it.”

To schedule a furniture pickup, people can go to www.gorgoodnessake.org, and fill out the furniture pickup request form. People can also drop off furniture donations at FGS’s warehouse, 123 Whiting St., Unit A, Plainville, on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. or Sundays from 12 to 3 p.m.