Police blotter for the Nov. 22 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Nov. 8 to Thursday, Nov. 14:
- Matthew S. Etre, 36, of 40 Talcott Ave., apartment 2, Rockville, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 8, and charged with operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, having minimal insurance, and operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Johnny B. Wilds Jr., 50, of 48 Marwood Dr., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, Nov. 8, and charged width sixth degree larceny, and conspiracy to commit sixth degree larceny.
- Michael J. Hopkins, 39, of 72 Loomis Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 10, and charged with evading responsibility of injury or property damage, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, and failure to yield on a right of way.
- Michael S. Bardani, 35, of 5 Corban Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Monday, Nov. 11, and charged with third degree criminal trespassing.
- Paul Adamowicz, 36, of 9 Oak Rd., Cromwell, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and charged with improper use of license or marker, operation of a motor vehicle under suspension, having minimal insurance, and operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle.
- Anthony G. Lewis, 52, of 15 High St., Hartford, was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 13, and charged with third degree forgery, fifth degree larceny, and two counts of conspiracy.
- Ryan J. Burns, 32, of 124 New Britain Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Thursday, Nov. 14, and charged with illegal possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of psilocybin.