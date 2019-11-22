Superintendent hosts first parent advisory council meeting

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

Plainville Community Schools’ families made their way to the Plainville High School media center on Thursday, Nov. 7 to take part in the first meeting of the Combined Parent Advisory Council.

Superintendent of schools Steven LePage said that the purpose of the group is to bridge the gap between the schools and the families of students, to gain parent insights, and to get more members of the community involved in the budget process.

LePage handed out a tentative schedule of budget related meetings, explaining that his office begins working on the budget in September.

This past week the superintendent met with administrators to review their budgetary requests which can include instructional supplies such as paper and pencils. These requests will be used as guidelines as LePage builds the “superintendents budget.” Included in his budget will be the schools’ five year capital plan, which will be voted on during the regular meeting of the Board of Education, held on Monday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. in the PHS cafeteria.

Following the Monday, Jan. 13, 2020, meeting of the BOE, LePage will officially present his 2020-21 budget to the board on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, at 7 p.m. in the PHS Learning Commons, where the group will also discuss the district’s mission, vision, and strategic goals. The BOE will reconvene the following evening (same time and location) for a more in-depth look at the budget draft. A similar meeting will also be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020.

Throughout the budget planning process, the BOE and town council will meet jointly to discuss and review the budget. The dates and times of these meetings have yet to be finalized.

In mid-to-late March, the council will recommend a total budget amount and a public hearing will be scheduled in order to gain insights from Plainville residents.

On Tuesday, April 28, 2020, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. an all-day budget vote will be held at the Plainville Fire House, 77 W Main St., Plainville. If residents approve of the budget and the majority vote in favor of the amount, that amount will stand for the next year.

If the budget does not pass, the council will meet to review and reduce the proposed amount. At that point a referendum date will be scheduled. If the budget should fail for a second time then the council and town manager would revise the amount, and that total would stand as the budget amount for the year, according to the town charter.

