White earns CABE award

Plainville Board of Education member, Foster White, was recognized during the October board meeting for earning the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education (CABE) “Certified Board of Education Member” designation.

White, a board member since February 2013, earned the designation by earning the required 20 credits in areas of board relations, policy, curriculum, school finance, school law, labor relations, and board operations.

“Foster White is a dedicated Plainville BOE member who has been incredibly supportive of our schools and our students since assuming his position on the board,” said Steven LePage, superintendent of schools. “In addition to the dozens of volunteer organizations he has been dedicated to for many years, Foster continues to model the importance of life-long learning through his efforts taken to achieve this CABE distinction.”

According to school officials, White’s attendance at numerous CABE conventions, workshops, programs and events,” was noted in a congratulatory letter from CABE. Also noted was White’s “accrual of a wide variety of skills, knowledge and abilities,” with particular focus on “his commitment to public education and to children in the Plainville community.”

“Plainville is fortunate to have someone of Mr. White’s caliber serving the community in multiple ways,” said LePage.