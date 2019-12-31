Jaxson Niedwiecki, a Linden Street School second grader, won the top prize of this year’s “Let’s Get Healthy Challenge 150.” Plainville Youth Services and Healthy Plainville launched the challenge from mid-July to mid-September. The initiative challenged participants to be active for 150 minutes (about two and a half hours) each week for nine weeks. The winner would receive a $75 gift certificate to Dick’s Sporting Goods. From left, Healthy Plainville co-chairs Linda Coveney and Roberta Brown, Linden Street School interim principal Phil Sanders, Jaxson Niedzwiecki, Kathy Niedzwiecki, and Brian Niedzwiecki.

Submitted photo