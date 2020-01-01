Free dental appointments at senior center Jan. 14

Adults are invited to free dental appointments to be held at Plainville Senior Center

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, a registered dental hygienist from Community Health Center, Inc., of New Britain will hold dental clinic appointments at the Plainville Senior Center for adults of any age.

A dental exam, dental cleaning, and when appropriate, dental x-rays will be provided. The cost for an uninsured person will be $30. Financial assistance may be available for Plainville residents over age 60 with a monthly income below $1,429 (single) or $1,928 (married). Appointments are necessary. Attendees’ insurance, if they have insurance, will be billed for the visit.

To make an appointment or ask questions related to appointments, please call Melissa at the Community Health Center, (860) 983-2990. Requests for financial assistance may be made to Ronda or Stephanie at the Senior Center by calling (860) 747-5728. Dental appointments will be held at the Senior Center, 200 East St., Plainville.