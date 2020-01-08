Boys Basketball: Will the Rybczyk tourney be the turning point?

KEN MORSE

CORRESPONDENT

The Plainville boys came into the Rybczyk Holiday tournament with some issues on offense that got them off to a slow start on the season. Those issues still needed to be resolved after Plainville dropped a 61-47 decision to Berlin on Dec 27 in the opener of the tournament.

Turnovers, poor shot selection and a penchant for allowing runs off the defensive end persisted as the Blue Devils fell to 0-3 on the season. Head coach Jim DiNello and assistant coach Jeff Smedick were well aware that struggles early on were to be expected after graduating seven seniors.

What was out of the norm was the way it was happening through sloppy basketball and mistakes that were not always present. Plainville shot just nine of 28 three-pointers, allowing Berlin to piece together decisive runs in each of the four quarters.

Plainville may have learned a lesson or two along the way because in the second game of the holiday tournament against University High School of Hartford on Dec. 28, the Blue Devils got out to its first lead of the opening quarter this season.

A 19-8 first quarter start put the mistakes of the past few weeks in the rearview mirror. Plainville went on to outscore University in each of the next two quarters to take a 32-17 lead into the final quarter.

“We started out strong and were feeling good about ourselves at halftime,” said DiNello. “I warned them to keep on playing and not get complacent, but that’s exactly what happened as we scored just six points in the third quarter.”

University did manage to gain the upper hand in the final quarter by a 25-18 score. It wasn’t enough to overcome the early deficit as Plainville put its first game into the win column by a 50-42 margin.

Alec Couture led the way dropping 16 points through the cylinder. Javan Paradis and Omarion Miller knocked down 11 points each and A.J. Lestini and Brennan Staubley chipped in with six points each.

When every game seems to present a new challenge to overcome it’s not easy to see the forest through the trees. But the Blue Devils are making progress it’s just not showing up in the final outcome just yet.

After starting the season with a pair of losses to Conard, 60-36, and Bristol Eastern, 49-37, it appeared that Plainville had it figured out as they took a 10-7 first quarter lead against Berlin on a pair of Brennan Staubley (13 points) three-pointers.

But in a span of less than a minutes Berlin closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run helped by a three-pointer from Camden Young (12 points) to open up a 14-10 lead. Mike Ciarcia (16 points) added two three-pointers in the second quarter to put the Red Coats on top 29-18 extending a 10-4 run.

Plainville did manage to get back in it during the closing minute of the half on another Staubley drive to the bucket and Javan Paradis (10 points, 10 assists, 4 steals) going the length of the floor on a steal closing the gap at 29-22.

Omar Miller (10 points) knocked down a pair of put backs to keep the Blue Devils within striking distance in the third stanza and with 2:52 left Plainville trailed 38-31. For the third quarter in a row the Blue Devils lost the intensity and Berlin closed out the quarter on a 9-0 run to go up 47-34.

“We don’t have a shot clock in this league and for whatever reason at times our guys play like there’s a shot clock,” said DiNello. “We need to make safer passes and take care of the ball better to stay out of those situations where we are giving up game-changing, 9-0 runs.”

After cutting the lead back to single digits Plainville again turned the ball over allowing Berlin to go on an 8-2 run and it quickly was slipping away trailing 57-41 with under three minutes to play.

“Every single possession we need to get the most out of it,” said DiNello. “Maybe when we get tired of losing, we will take better care of the ball and start taking better shot selections.”

Plainville will look to try and build off its first win of the season against University as they are back in action starting January at home to Bulkeley. The challenge will get even steeper the following week when they are on the road at Bristol Central Jan 7 and at Platt on Jan. 10.