Kaleb Korona, top, scrambles for control over Danny Cruz of Westhersfield during the Bristol Central Invitational last Saturday. Bristol Eastern scored 210.5 points to secure the tournament title. Five Blue Devils medaled at the tournament, and Plainville (75) placed 11th out of 21 teams. Esteban Torres (182) and Alexander Santini (195) finished third overall. Kyle Voisine (160) and Korona (170) finished fourth. Joseph Kennedy (113) finished in fifth place.

Photo by JANELLE MORELLI