Couple to host golf fundraiser in honor of Plainville student

TAYLOR MURCHISON-GALLAGHER

STAFF WRITER

This is the 12th year that Pete and Karen Montana of Southington are holding a memorial golf outing to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Each year, they donate proceeds from the event on behalf of a different person. This year’s donation will be in honor of former Louis Toffolon Elementary School student, Axel Oullette.

Ouellette was only 10 years old when he died on Sept. 15, 2019 after a two-year battle with Leukemia. He was the son of William and Melanie Ouellette of Plainville.

Pete Montana said that honoring a local has been a tradition of the tournament, which started out as a company golf outing. In its third year, it began the transformation into a charity golf outing to raise funds for St. June Children’s Research Hospital and the event grew by leaps and bounds, from 28 people to over 200 participants last year.

The annual golf tournament will be held on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Lyman Orchards Golf Club at 70 Lyman Road, Middlefield, and all funds raised will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The donation will be made in Oullette’s name, as a way to honor his memory.

Participation in the tournament will cost $140, which includes 18 holes of golf, a lunch of hot dogs and burgers, a ticket to a buffet style dinner, awards, door prizes, and entry into a raffle. Those who are interested in supporting the Memorial Golf Outing mission but would rather not play a game of golf are able to purchase tickets to the dinner for $55 each.

Sponsorship opportunities are available at four levels; gold level for a donation of $1,000, silver level for a donation of $750, bronze level for a donation of $250, and tee and green level for a donation of $125. Each sponsorship level includes items such as having a company logo on a sign to sponsor a hole (tee and green level), or a golf package for four and the company logo included on the gift bag item (gold level).

All sponsorship and registration paperwork and fees should be mailed to the Montana’s by Sunday, Aug. 30, and checks should be made payable to the “Memorial Golf Outing.”

For those who are interested in learning more about the Memorial Golf Outing, visit memorialgolfouting.simplesite.com. Those who are interested in volunteer opportunities are directed to contact the Montana family by calling (860) 634-4258 or (860) 276-9018, or by emailing pmontana1954@gmail.com.

To comment on this story or to contact staff writer Taylor Murchison-Gallagher, email her at News@PlainvilleObserver.com.