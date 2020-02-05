Police blotter for the Feb. 7 edition

The Plainville Police Department announced the following arrests and citations from Friday, Jan. 24 to Monday, Feb. 3:

Kelci A. Myers, 23, of 9 Colton Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 24, and charged with sixth degree larceny.

23, of 9 Colton Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 24, and charged with sixth degree larceny. Ethan C. Stanwix, 19, of 22 John St., Southington, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 24, and charged with second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct.

19, of 22 John St., Southington, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 24, and charged with second degree threatening, and disorderly conduct. Corey A. Jankowski, 31, of 6 Corban Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 25, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

31, of 6 Corban Ave., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Jan. 25, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct. Nataly Zhitnitsky, 36, of 11 Norton Place, Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 26, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct.

36, of 11 Norton Place, Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Jan. 26, and charged with third degree assault, and disorderly conduct. Aaron T. Mangiafico, 27, of 25 Murray Road, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and charged with three counts of possession with the intent to sell, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to drive right.

27, of 25 Murray Road, Bristol, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 29, and charged with three counts of possession with the intent to sell, four counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to drive right. Jordan A. Chora, 25, of 750 Hill St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 31, and charged with second degree breach of peace.

25, of 750 Hill St., Bristol, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 31, and charged with second degree breach of peace. George A. Degrandis, 41, of 10 Austin St., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 31, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, and interfering with or resisting arrest.

41, of 10 Austin St., New Britain, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 31, and charged with possession of a controlled substance, and interfering with or resisting arrest. Chunly Doung, 47, of 251 Batterson Drive, New Britain, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 31, and charged with violation of a protective order, and violation of a restraining order.

47, of 251 Batterson Drive, New Britain, was arrested on Friday, Jan. 31, and charged with violation of a protective order, and violation of a restraining order. Stacie A. Martell, 45, of 17 Hough St., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 1, and charged with three counts of violation of probation.

45, of 17 Hough St., Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 1, and charged with three counts of violation of probation. Joseph C. Soucy, 45, of 100 Norton Park Road, Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 1, and charged with two counts of violation of probation.

45, of 100 Norton Park Road, Plainville, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 1, and charged with two counts of violation of probation. Stanley A. Derosiers, 53, of 130 Shuttlemeadow Road, Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 2, and charged with disorderly conduct, and interfering with an emergency call.

53, of 130 Shuttlemeadow Road, Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 2, and charged with disorderly conduct, and interfering with an emergency call. Claudine M. Gagnon, 65, of 130 Shuttlemeadow Road, Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 2, and charged with disorderly conduct, and third degree assault.

65, of 130 Shuttlemeadow Road, Plainville, was arrested on Sunday, Feb. 2, and charged with disorderly conduct, and third degree assault. Douglas F. Mosby Jr., 51, of 7 Lynn Circle, Bloomfield, was arrested on Monday, Feb. 3, and charged with improper use of lane, operation of motor vehicle while under the influence, and operation or parking an unregistered motor vehicle